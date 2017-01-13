12 Jan 2017The former England manager, Graham Taylor, who died earlier today discovered – and fell in love with – the wonders of hurling while on a break in Westmeath.
12 Jan 2017Westmeath County Council have issued a warning about snow and ice on the roads.
05 Jan 2017Westmeath senior football manager Tom Cribbin has high hopes for some of the younger, less experienced players who featured for Westmeath towards the end of last year in challenge matches.
25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.
11 Jan 2017The issue of access from Ballinea to the Old Rail Cycle Trail (also known as the greenway) was raised at the December meeting of the Mullingar Municipal District by Cllr Johnny Penrose.
09 Jan 2017Councillors failed to agree on a county slogan that could be used to promote and market Westmeath, when it came up for discussion during their last meeting.