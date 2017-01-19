18 Jan 2017Fine Gael Brexit Response Public Meeting, Mullingar Park Hotel, Thursday 19 January, 8.30pm
18 Jan 2017Presented by Mullingar Community College, the timeless tale that is Oliver! comes to Mullingar Arts Centre this week.
05 Jan 2017Westmeath senior football manager Tom Cribbin has high hopes for some of the younger, less experienced players who featured for Westmeath towards the end of last year in challenge matches.
25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.
13 Jan 2017Stay here for live updates on tonight's Westmeath Examiner Sports Awards 2016, kicking off at 7:30pm in the beautiful Mullingar Park Hotel.
12 Jan 2017The former England manager, Graham Taylor, who died earlier today discovered – and fell in love with – the wonders of hurling while on a break in Westmeath.