Councillors fail to agree on county brand identity question

09 Jan 2017Councillors failed to agree on a county slogan that could be used to promote and market Westmeath, when it came up for discussion during their last meeting.read more

Arctic winds to bring cold snap to Ireland

09 Jan 2017Temperatures to plummet during the week

Brennan brothers back At Your Service

09 Jan 2017There's the Healy-Raes, and then there's the Brennans: there's clearly something about the brotherly bond in Kerry.

Operation Transformation walk at Belvedere tomorrow

06 Jan 2017Operation Transformation gets the country moving with most ever nationwide walks this Saturday.

Cribbin ready to blood new talent in cup

05 Jan 2017Westmeath senior football manager Tom Cribbin has high hopes for some of the younger, less experienced players who featured for Westmeath towards the end of last year in challenge matches.

Red letter day awaits Rosemount

25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.

National sporting heroes coming to Ballymore event

21 Nov 2016Two former Irish rugby internationals and an All-Ireland winning football player are coming to Westmeath in December, to speak at a major seminar focusing on mental well-being.

Weather: "Dull and damp" weekend ahead

05 Jan 2017Rain spreading to all areas

Constituency Commission deadline next week

05 Jan 2017The deadline for submissions on boundaries to the Constituency Commission is next week.

22 people on trolleys at Mullingar hospital this morning

05 Jan 2017The number of people on trolleys in the local hopsitals today is 59.  

Top eight best Christmas ads of all time!

23 Nov 2016Ho Ho Ho!

WATCH: Westmeath Examiner take on Mannequin Challenge

15 Nov 2016It was hard to stay still for so long!

Westmeath girl crowned Queen of the Land

14 Nov 2016The three-day festival was a great success

