29 Dec 2016The 2016 Westmeath Examiner Sports Awards take place in the Mullingar Park Hotel on Friday January 13th.read more

Latest News

23 Dec 2016Gusts of 120kms will rage across Ireland

22 Dec 2016Little Christmas or Women's Christmas

21 Dec 2016Westmeath County Council has revealed that the Mullingar and Athlone recycling centres will stay closed for Christmas and  will not reopen until early January.

Sport

25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.

21 Nov 2016Two former Irish rugby internationals and an All-Ireland winning football player are coming to Westmeath in December, to speak at a major seminar focusing on mental well-being.

20 Nov 2016A video uploaded to You Tube gives an amazing insight into what it is like for motorcyclists participating in the annual Fore Races at Walderstown.

More News

20 Dec 2016Clonkill Hurling Club and Clonkill Camogie Club have come together to host what sounds like a great night of fun, in Mullingar Park Hotel on Wednesday December 28 (8pm).  

16 Dec 2016Mullingar's central location is the ideal base for businesses targeting the national market, according to Westmeath's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

16 Dec 2016Gritting events are determined by the weather

Entertainment

23 Nov 2016Ho Ho Ho!

15 Nov 2016It was hard to stay still for so long!

14 Nov 2016The three-day festival was a great success

