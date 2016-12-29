25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.
21 Nov 2016Two former Irish rugby internationals and an All-Ireland winning football player are coming to Westmeath in December, to speak at a major seminar focusing on mental well-being.
20 Dec 2016Clonkill Hurling Club and Clonkill Camogie Club have come together to host what sounds like a great night of fun, in Mullingar Park Hotel on Wednesday December 28 (8pm).
16 Dec 2016Mullingar's central location is the ideal base for businesses targeting the national market, according to Westmeath's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.