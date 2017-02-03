Hundreds of local families missing out on tax credit - new survey

Hundreds of local families missing out on tax credit - new survey
03 Feb 2017Hundreds of Westmeath families with a stay at home parent are missing out on a tax credit worth €1,000 per year, according to a new survey by Taxback.com.read more

Latest News

Venus, Mars and crescent Moon form "Cosmic Triangle"

03 Feb 2017Look to the skies tonight

Chris wows as Danny Zuko on Ray D'Arcy Show

03 Feb 2017Catch him tomorrow night in 

Work on Mullingar primary care centre is complete

02 Feb 2017Mullingar is on a countdown to the official opening of a new primary care centre, after the building reached practical completion this month.

Sport

Cribbin ready to blood new talent in cup

05 Jan 2017Westmeath senior football manager Tom Cribbin has high hopes for some of the younger, less experienced players who featured for Westmeath towards the end of last year in challenge matches.

Red letter day awaits Rosemount

25 Nov 2016THIS coming Saturday promises to be a red-letter day for Rosemount GAA club, as the black and amber men compete in their first ever Leinster Club IFC final.

National sporting heroes coming to Ballymore event

21 Nov 2016Two former Irish rugby internationals and an All-Ireland winning football player are coming to Westmeath in December, to speak at a major seminar focusing on mental well-being.

More News

Mullingar student named as winner of Trinity scholarship

02 Feb 2017Mullingar man Colm Hogan (20) has just been announced as a sports scholar at Trinity College Dublin. Colm won the scholarship for rugby.

One man charged in connection with Mullingar cannabis seizure

02 Feb 2017Gardaí nabbed €25,000 worth of cannabis herb and arrested one man last night - Wednesday - during a search at a house at Ardleigh Vale.

The late Edward Fagan

01 Feb 2017The death has taken place of the late Edward Fagan, farmer, sportsman, businessman, and for many years, a member of Westmeath County Council.

Entertainment

Top eight best Christmas ads of all time!

23 Nov 2016Ho Ho Ho!

WATCH: Westmeath Examiner take on Mannequin Challenge

15 Nov 2016It was hard to stay still for so long!

Westmeath girl crowned Queen of the Land

14 Nov 2016The three-day festival was a great success

Group Publications

